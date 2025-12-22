Fade To Black - Dave Schrader - December 23, 2025

December 23, 2025

A very Dave Christmas!

Dave Schrader joins us for a very Dave Christmas!

Dave discusses his decades investigating hauntings and high strangeness, along with his recent venture as co-owner of the legendary Palmer House Hotel—one of America’s most haunted locations. Dave shares what it means to step into the role of caretaker for such an iconic and mysterious property, and what lies ahead for its future.

Dave Schrader is an experienced paranormal investigator and host of the popular paranormal podcast, The Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader. You can also see Dave on Travel Channel & Discovery+'s hit TV series, The Holzer Files and Ghosts of Devil's Perch. You may also recognize Dave from his appearances on Paranormal State, Ghost Adventures, Ghost Adventures Screaming Room, Paranormal Challenge, Haunted Hospitals, Fright Club and in the ShockDocs; The Curse of Lizzie Borden & Demon in the White House.

From an early age, Dave has been surrounded by the strange and anomalous, from haunted homes to creature sightings, UFO encounters and more. Dave invites you along on his journey and thanks you for taking him along on yours. Never a casual observer, Dave pushes claims of the paranormal to the limits by investigating them himself and visiting some of the most active and haunted locations in the world.

Websites::

https://fiddle-broccoli-58hk.squarespace.com/welcome

Premium Episode Download