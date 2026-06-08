Fade To Black - Dean Alioto - June 8, 2026

June 8, 2026

Film: Experiencers

Filmmaker Dean Alioto—creator of the cult classic The McPherson Tape—returns with The Experiencers: Full Disclosure, a documentary exploring UFOs and contact through the eyes of experiencers.

Dean Alioto is an award-winning film and TV documentarian who has produced numerous specials for A+E, Bravo and Fox as well as consulted on the hit James Fox UFO documentary The Phenomenon. Recently, Dean was featured in the Paramount + Documentary Unknown Dimensions as the creator of the first ever sci-fi found footage movie The McPherson Tape and the enigmatic Paramount TV movie Alien Abduction: Incident In Lake County.

Websites: https://www.amazon.com/Experiencers-Full-Disclosure-Dean-Alioto/dp/B0H16NZLGL

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