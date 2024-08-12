Fade To Black - Derrel Sims - August 12th

August 12th, 2024

Alien Hunter





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Derrel Sims, the Alien Hunter, has been removing anomalous metal devices from people for almost 4 decades. As such, he has amassed the largest collection of evidence of human/alien contact, as well as some interesting theories as to what exactly is causing this phenomena.

Derrel Sims, known as The Alien Hunter, is a renowned researcher, counselor, international speaker, private investigator, and reality TV star. With presentations in 19 nations, his work has been featured in esteemed museums such as the $52 million UFO Space Museum in Hakui, Japan, the Roswell UFO Museum, and the Museum of Kosice in Slovakia. Sims is widely regarded as the world's leading expert on alien abductions, and his 38+ years of field research have led to groundbreaking discoveries of alien implants and alien fluorescence. As a former military police officer and CIA operative, Sims brings unique insights into the alien organization, which he believes operates similarly to an intelligence agency. His distinctive background allows him to draw upon specialized skills when encountering UFO phenomena. Beyond his investigative pursuits, Sims is a compassionate and skilled therapist who has helped hundreds of alien experiencers worldwide come to terms with their encounters. He operates the Houston UFO Network and currently works as a licensed private investigator in Houston, Texas.

Website: https://thealienhunter.com/

