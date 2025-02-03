Fade To Black - Dr. Aaron Judkins - February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Göbekli Tepe: A Bridge Between Heaven and Earth





Tonight, Monday on *FADE to BLACK*: Dr. Aaron Judkins uncovers the deeper purpose of Göbekli Tepe, proposing it as a site of ancestor worship and a bridge between heaven and earth. He explores links to Adam and Eve, the Watchers, and ancient cosmologies, revealing how its symbols reflect humanity’s quest for immortality.

Dr. Aaron Judkins, known as the "Maverick Archaeologist," holds a Ph.D. in Biblical Archaeology and is a distinguished scholar, author, and film producer. His relentless pursuit of uncovering history's most intriguing mysteries has led to groundbreaking discoveries, including excavations at the Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem, the search for Noah's Ark, and the identification of Dead Sea Scroll Cave 12 in Qumran, Israel.

He has also mapped the longest contiguous dinosaur trackway in North America and provided compelling insights into the Los Lunas Mystery Stone in New Mexico. As a senior fellow with the Biblical Institute of Anthropology, he also hosts *FringePop 321*, a YouTube series that explores topics bridging science and faith.

His latest book, *Decoding Göbekli Tepe: Biblical Anatolia and the Watchers*, offers fresh perspectives on this enigmatic archaeological site.

Website:https://www.aaronjudkins.com/

