Fade To Black - Dr. Arlan Andrews - July 6th

July 6th, 2023

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Arlan Andrews joins us to discuss "Killarumyoq", which is the Peruvian shadow machine. Who built it, when and why?

Dr. Arlan Andrews, Sr. He is the author of the recently released "Killarumyoq," which is the Peruvian shadow machine. Who built it, when and why? Arlan brings his engineering eye to analyzing this sculpture. He measured it, and he had Brien Forester return to take other measurements. It is part of a rock outcropping, and it was turned into a complex. There is a "shaman's seat" too. Did all of these features work together to give people the seasons? What do the shadows say about the cultures?

Arlan also recently published the third novel in his "Thaw" series. These novels are a new way to express at sci fi literature. The setting is a futuristic look at how people will deal with the next Ice Age.

Arlan has had a long association with the AAPS (ancient artifact preservation society) annual conferences. He will be a speaker this year.

Website: https://aapscopper.com/

