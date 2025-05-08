Fade To Black - Dr. Bernard Beitman - Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Dr. Bernard Beitman

Synchronicity

 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Bernard Beitman
Bernard Beitman shares his journey into the power of synchronicity and meaningful coincidence, showing how these life-changing moments can guide, heal, and transform us.

Bernard Beitman, M.D., a graduate of Yale Medical School, did his psychiatric residency at Stanford University. The former chair of psychiatry of the University of Missouri-Columbia Medical School for 17 years, he writes a blog for Psychology Today on Coincidence and is the co-author of the award-winning book 'Learning Psychotherapy' and is the founder of The Coincidence Project.

https://www.coincider.com/

