Fade To Black - Dr. Glen Rein - March 05, 2025

March 05, 2025

Quantum Consciousness





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Glen Rein explores the connection between consciousness, energy, and healing. He discusses how the brain and mind can access higher-order energies for spiritual evolution, self-healing, and quantum healing.

Dr. Rein is a pioneering researcher in Bioelectromagnetics and Energy Medicine, known for his work on the medical applications of non-classical electromagnetic energy. He earned his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of London and has conducted research at Stanford and Harvard Medical Schools.

Website: https://quantum-biology.org

