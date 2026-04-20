Fade To Black - Dr. Scott Kolbaba - April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026

Physicians and NDEs

Dr. Scott J. Kolbaba shares insights from Physicians’ Untold Stories, a collection of miraculous and paranormal experiences from doctors that challenge scientific understanding. He also highlights his children’s books, Clara’s Magic Garden and Clara’s Magic Goodnight, which offer powerful lessons on healing, hope, and overcoming fear.

Dr. Scott J. Kolbaba is a practicing internal medicine physician and bestselling author of Physicians’ Untold Stories, a collection of extraordinary, real-life experiences shared by doctors that challenge conventional science. After interviewing over 200 physicians, he highlights powerful accounts of premonitions, near-death experiences, and unexplained interventions. He also discusses his children’s books, Clara’s Magic Garden and Clara’s Magic Goodnight, which explore healing, transformation, and overcoming fear.

Websites: https://www.physiciansuntoldstories.com/

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