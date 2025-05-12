Fade To Black - Dr. Scott Taylor - May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025

Shared Death Experience





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Scott Taylor shares his rare “shared death experience” with Mary Fran and Nolan, exploring how it mirrors a near-death experience and what it reveals about consciousness and the afterlife. He reflects on why some have these experiences, the role of the brain, and how they can transform our understanding of life—ending with a moving story of a second SDE during his father’s passing.

Dr. Scott Taylor is the President of the Expanded Awareness Institute. EAI helps people curious about near-death experiences explore what that experience means to them and to our culture as a whole.

Scott’s gift is the ability to make the exploration of the nonphysical universe accessible to the curious.

Scott is also author and voice of six best-selling CDs of guided meditations on near-death experiences in his Into the Light series. He is a spiritual teacher, speaker and researcher on near-death experiences.

Website: https://neardeathmeditations.com/

