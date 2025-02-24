Fade To Black - Dr. Yair Yafi - February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

A Life of ET Contact





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Yair Yafi shares her journey from a UFO sighting at age 8 in Israel to becoming a clinical psychologist and later a spiritual channeler. She explores ET contact, multidimensional beings like Hathor, and humanity’s consciousness shift, including the rise of the divine feminine.

Yafi Yair, a doctor of clinical psychology and hypnosis, an intuitive, and a multidimensional channel, brings Light Language and verbal transmissions from the Divine Feminine Hathor, Isis, Viola the fairy, and Earth elements, among others. Dr. Yafi also authored the books Conversations with the Earth and Conversations with Hathor.

Websites:

https://www.yafichanneling.com

Premium Episode Download