Fade To Black - Dustin Pari - January 28, 2026

January 28, 2026

Real-World Hauntings

Paranormal investigator and TV personality Dustin Pari explores real-world hauntings, spirit communication, and what actually happens during serious paranormal investigations. From chilling encounters in active locations to the balance between skepticism and intuition, Dustin shares what he’s learned from years of confronting the unknown—and why some experiences defy easy explanation.

Dustin Pari is a veteran paranormal investigator and television personality best known for his work on Ghost Hunters and Destination Fear. With decades of hands-on experience investigating some of the world’s most haunted locations, Dustin blends a grounded, evidence-based approach with deep respect for the unknown. Known for his calm presence and sharp analytical mind, he specializes in separating genuine paranormal activity from misinterpretation—while remaining open to the mysteries that still defy explanation.

Websites: https://www.dustinpari.com/

