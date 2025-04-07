Fade To Black - Ella LeBain - April 7th

April 07, 2025

UFOs and End Times





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Ella LeBain explores the connection between extraterrestrial disclosure, interdimensional beings, and End Times prophecy. She reveals how biblical accounts align with modern UFO phenomena, exposing hidden agendas and the spiritual battle shaping our reality in the unfolding Space Age.

Ella LeBain is a UFO researcher, author, and expert on extraterrestrial phenomena. Originally from New York City, she was educated in Israel, earning a Social Sciences degree from the Biological Research Center of the Negev, a department of Ben Gurion University, in 1979. She later obtained an Astronomy degree from the Hayden Planetarium in 1988, deepening her studies in cosmology. With over 45 years of research, Ella has investigated UFOs, alien abductions, and paranormal phenomena, drawing from personal encounters that shaped her work. Her background as a paralegal researcher for 25 years refined her ability to document and compile extensive evidence on the alien presence on Earth. Ella’s work explores the intersection of ancient prophecies, extraterrestrial life, and hidden space programs. Through her books and discussions, she reveals how science fiction is often based on reality, exposing the ongoing "real Star Wars" that has been concealed for decades. She connects the dots between interdimensional beings, underground civilizations, and the impact of exoplanets like those within the Nemesis-Nibiru system on our changing world. Welcome to the Space Age!

Websites::

https://whoswhointhecosmiczoo.com/

