Fade To Black - Emily Harrison - June 26th

June 26th, 2024

Akashic Records





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Emily Harrison is back to discuss the enigmatic Akashic Records, exploring their ancient origins and their role as a cosmic library of all souls' knowledge. She will discuss how accessing these records can offer profound insights, guidance, and healing for individuals and humanity.

Emily is the Founder and Director of The Akashic Academy, a modern mystery school dedicated to empowering humanity through the Akashic Records. By accessing these records, individuals can discover their soul's mission, uncover the root causes of physical and emotional issues, and find hidden solutions to life's toughest challenges. Recognized as one of the five most innovative businesswomen by Entrepreneur Magazine, Emily has been featured on Gaia TV, MSN.com, HBO, Netflix, Thrive, The Huffington Post, and has spoken at Harvard University.

Working with Emily includes learning to read your own Akashic Records or participating in an Akashic immersion at Mount Shasta, helping you quantum leap into your highest potential.

Website: https://theakashicacademy.com/

