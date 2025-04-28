Fade To Black - Eric Mintel - April 29th

April 29, 2025

Ghosts, UFOs and Cryptids





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Eric Mintel Jazz musician and paranormal investigator Eric Mintel discusses his chilling encounters with ghosts, UFOs, and cryptids from across the U.S., including exclusive stories from his new book, Casebook: Investigations.

Eric Mintel is a jazz pianist who has toured the U.S. for over 30 years and performed at the White House, Kennedy Center, and the United Nations. He is also the creator and lead investigator of Eric Mintel Investigates, exploring paranormal phenomena documented in his new book and video series.

Websites::

https://www.ericmintelinvestigates.org/

Premium Episode Download