Fade To Black - Gary Hazeltine - December 10, 2025

December 10, 2025

Rendlesham

Former RAF Police officer Gary Hazeltine" target="_blank">Gary Heseltine reveals how his law enforcement background drives his evidence-based approach to UFO investigations. He shares insights from the PRUFOS Police Database, his decades of research into the Rendlesham Forest Incident, and why conventional explanations fall short.

Gary Heseltine is a former UK police detective and leading UFO/UAP researcher. After serving as an RAF police officer, he spent nearly 24 years with the British Transport Police, working major cases and serving as an Advanced Police Interviewer—including during the 2005 London Bombings. Retiring early to focus on UFO studies, he founded UFO Truth Magazine in 2013 and has since become an influential voice in global UAP research. In 2022, he testified before the Brazilian Senate, and he currently serves as Vice President of ICER, an international coalition of scientists and researchers from 30 countries.

Websites::

https://www.prufospolicedatabase.co.uk/

