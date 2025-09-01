Fade To Black - George Haas - September 2, 2025

September 2, 2025

What's on Mars???



Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: George Haas, founder of The Cydonia Institute, discusses The Great Architects of Mars and his decades of research into Martian formations. From the parrot geoglyph and Keyhole structure to possible links with terrestrial cultures, Haas explores whether Mars once hosted an advanced civilization and what became of its inhabitants.

George J. Haas is the founder and premier investigator of the Mars research group known as The Cydonia Institute and is a member of the Society for Planetary SETI Research. Over the past 30 years he has coauthored two books; The Cydonia Codex (2005) and The Martian Codex (2009) with geomorphologist William R. Saunders and seven science papers, published in various peer-reviewed science journals. He has authored a new book with Bear & Company that was released in January – The Great Architects of Mars: Evidence for the Lost Civilizations on the Red Planet. He has appeared on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, The Proof is out There and The UnXplained with William Shatner.

Websites::

https://thecydoniainstitute.com/Home.php

