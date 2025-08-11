Fade To Black - Graham Nicholls - August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025

Inducing Your Own OBE

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Graham Nicholls shares his methods for inducing out-of-body experiences, his verified precognitive vision of the Soho bombing, and insights from scientific psi research. He discusses skeptics, differences between OBEs and remote viewing, other paranormal encounters, and how he teaches astral projection worldwide.

Graham Nicholls is an English author, lecturer, and advisory board member for The Rhine Research Center. A leading practitioner and researcher of OBEs since 1987, he has participated in studies at the Rhine Center and IONS, and organized research with Rupert Sheldrake. He is the author of Avenues of the Human Spirit and Navigating the Out-of-Body Experience, and has lectured at Cambridge, King’s College, the SPR, IRVA, the London Science Museum, and IONS.

https://www.grahamnicholls.com/

