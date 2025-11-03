Fade To Black - Grant Cameron-3I-Atlas - November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025

3I/ATLAS

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Grant Cameron joins us to discuss 3I/ATLAS and its arrival.

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975 and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, and government cover-ups and has spent decades chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of Charlie Red Star.

https://www.presidentialufo.org/

