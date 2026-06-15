Fade To Black - Greg Martins - June 17, 2026

June 17, 2026

NASA Metaphysical

Greg’s journey from retired NASA engineer to metaphysical explorer offers a unique blend of science and spirituality. He shares how his aerospace career led him to explore consciousness, extraterrestrial encounters, and the Akashic Records, revealing how these experiences transformed his understanding of reality and everyday life.

Greg Martins spent 35 years as a NASA aerospace engineer—while simultaneously exploring the frontiers of consciousness, the Akashic Records, and human–extraterrestrial connections. An award-winning author and intuitive, he blends science and spirituality to help others understand their origins, intuition, and deeper purpose through his book Star Journey Home.

Websites: https://www.gregmartins.com/

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