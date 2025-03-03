Fade To Black - Hakim Isler - March 03, 2025

March 03, 2025

Remote Viewing





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Hakim Isler, creator of the Psi Games Event, will discuss its role in unlocking human potential. He will talk about his journey in wilderness training, remote viewing, and mind sight, the integration of ancient wisdom with modern research, and the practical applications of psi abilities. He shares insights from the Monroe Institute and the intersection of survival training, mental resilience, and expanding consciousness.

Hakim Isler is a consciousness explorer dedicated to developing human potential beyond conventional limits. With extensive experience in remote viewing, mind sight training, and holistic self-development, Hakim bridges ancient disciplines with modern scientific inquiry. As an instructor and thought leader, he works to empower individuals through martial arts, psi training, and experiential learning. He is also the founder of the Psi Games, bringing together experts and enthusiasts in the field of consciousness and psychic abilities to share, test, and grow this field together.

Website: https://psigamesinternational.com

Premium Episode Download