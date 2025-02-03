Fade To Black - Heather L. Arnold - February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

The Giants of Aruba: A Forgotten Race





Tonight, Tuesday on *FADE to BLACK*: Heather L. Arnold unearths the mysteries of a forgotten race of giants that once inhabited the Caribbean islands.

Heather L. Arnold has spent 17 years uncovering evidence of an ancient race of giants who lived in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao nearly 7,000 years ago. Her research began when she moved from Manhattan to Aruba to start a tour company, leading her to discover a suppressed history of elongated-skull giants—the very namesake of the islands.

Through extensive fieldwork, interviews, and documentation, she has uncovered burial anomalies, megalithic structures, and bizarre cave pictographs depicting strange creatures. Her research has been featured on television, radio, and in academic publications, even earning a place in the Aruba National Archives.

Now based in Aruba, she continues her investigations while raising her daughter.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/theislandsofthegiants/

