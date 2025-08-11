Fade To Black - Helané Wahbeh - August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025

Noetic Sciences and IONS

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Helané Wahbeh joins us to discuss current research and projects in Noetic Sciences and the IONS Discovery Lab founded by Edgar Mitchell.

Dr. Helané Wahbeh is the Director of Research at the Institute of Noetic Sciences and an adjunct assistant professor in Neurology at Oregon Health & Science University. Clinically trained as a naturopathic physician with a Master of Clinical Research and two post‑doctoral fellowships, she has published and presented internationally on complementary and mind‑body medicine, extended human capacities, stress and PTSD, and their relationship to health and healing. She is especially known for her research and noetic approach to channeling.

Websites::

https://noetic.org/

