Fade To Black – Hugh Newman – June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Gobekli and Karahan Tepe!





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Hugh Newman joins Jimmy to share insights from his recent trip to Turkey, exploring Göbekli Tepe, Karahan Tepe, and other groundbreaking sites.

Hugh Newman is an author, documentary filmmaker, and world explorer specializing in ancient mysteries and megalithic sites. He has written several books, including *Göbekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe: The World's First Megaliths* (2023), *Stone Circles* (2017), and *Earth Grids* (2008), and co-authored *Giants On Record* and *The Giants of Stonehenge and Ancient Britain*. A regular guest on *Ancient Aliens* and other major TV programs, he also produces films of his global research on his YouTube channel MegalithomaniaUK.

Hugh co-founded the Megalithomania and Origins conferences and has led international tours since 2010. His discoveries include the winter solstice alignment at Karahan Tepe and a forgotten Viracocha statue at Tiwanaku. He lives near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.

Hugh’s firsthand reporting from the Anatolian sites continues to fuel debate on the origins of civilization and the forgotten high-tech societies of prehistory.

Websites::

http://www.megalithomania.co.uk/

Premium Episode Download