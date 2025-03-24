Fade To Black - Isaac Arthur - March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025

ET Megastructures





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Isaac Arthur explores the future of space development, from Mars and Moon colonization to megastructures and AI-driven exploration. We discuss SETI, the Fermi Paradox, and the policies shaping our journey to the stars.

Isaac Arthur is the creator of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur, an award-winning YouTube series with over 600 episodes and 800,000+ subscribers, exploring space technology, AI, transhumanism, and the future of civilization.

Website:

https://isaacarthur.net/

Premium Episode Download