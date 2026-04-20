Fade To Black - Isaac Arthur - April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026

Artemis to the Universe

Futurist Isaac Arthur discusses the recent Artemis mission and what it means for humanity’s return to the Moon. From lunar bases to the future of space exploration, he explores how close we are to becoming a multi-planetary civilization.

Isaac Arthur is the creator of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur, an award-winning YouTube series with over 1 Million subscribers, exploring space technology, AI, transhumanism, and the future of civilization.

A Kent State physics graduate at 20, he served in the U.S. Army (2003–2010) and has consulted for Space Force, RAND Corporation, and more. He chairs the Ashtabula, Ohio Board of Elections and has led the National Space Society since 2023.

Websites: https://isaacarthur.net/ https://www.youtube.com/@isaacarthurSFIA

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