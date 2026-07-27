Fade To Black - James Van Praagh - July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026

Life Beyond Death

World-renowned evidential medium James Van Praagh explores life beyond death, how our loved ones continue to communicate with us, and the signs they leave behind. Join us for an inspiring conversation about spirit communication, the soul's journey, and discovering a deeper connection to the other side.

James Van Praagh is a world-renowned evidential medium, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and pioneer of the modern mediumship movement. For more than 30 years, he has brought comfort to millions through detailed messages from the spirit world, offering compelling evidence of life after death. He is the author of over a dozen bestselling books, including Talking to Heaven, and has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, and Coast to Coast AM. James also created the James Van Praagh School of Mystical Arts and served as executive producer of the hit CBS series Ghost Whisperer.

Websites: https://vanpraagh.com/

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