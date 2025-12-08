Fade To Black - Jason Kenzie - December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025

Searching for Sasquatch

Adventure filmmaker and Sasquatch investigator Jason Kenzie takes us deep into the wilderness to explore one of the world's most enduring mysteries—Bigfoot.

Jason Kenzie is a world-traveling wildlife filmmaker, photographer, and adventurer best known for his fearless pursuit of the unknown especially the legendary Sasquatch. With a background in documenting exotic animals and remote wilderness expeditions, Jason brings a unique blend of curiosity, humor, and heartfelt respect for nature to every investigation.

As the creator and host of the acclaimed documentary series Searching for Sasquatch, he has journeyed deep into forests across North America, interviewing eyewitnesses, collecting evidence, and exploring the mysteries surrounding Bigfoot encounters. Jason’s immersive storytelling and on-the-ground approach have earned him a devoted audience of both skeptics and believers alike.

https://searchingforsasquatch.ca/

