Fade To Black - Jason McLean - September 11, 2025

Bigfoot and Goat-Men!



Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jason McLean explores bizarre sightings in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, from Bigfoot and living pterosaurs to Goat-Men and river monsters, asking what these creatures are, how they hide, and what ‘real’ really means.

Author, illustrator and Biblical paranormal researcher, Jason McLean lives in Waxahachie, Texas with his three children and beautiful, long-suffering wife. Beyond his lifelong love of art and comics, Jason’s life has been consumed with the study of archaeology, cryptozoology, ufology, and astronomy in order to better understand the Bible, its teachings, and the One behind its creation. These passions have prompted him to create the Society for the Investigation and Research of the Unexplained (S.I.R.U.) and the books found on Amazon!

Website: https://sirupapers.com/

