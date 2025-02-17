Fade To Black - Jerry Sargeant - February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025

Intention Transformation





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Live, in-studio, Renowned healer Jerry Sargeant shares his journey into frequency healing and the creation of Star Magic Healing. Discover how quantum energy and intention can unlock the body’s innate power for transformation.

Jerry Sargeant, known as ‘The Facilitator,’ is a global trainer, author, and renowned Frequency Healer. Born in 1978 in Cheltenham, UK, he founded Star Magic Healing in 2016, a pioneering holistic approach combining energy, frequency, quantum physics, and intention. His transformative techniques have gained worldwide recognition, empowering individuals to unlock their full potential.

