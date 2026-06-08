Fade To Black - Jessiy Hawthorne - June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026

The Paranormal Closet

Jessiy Hawthorne shares her lifelong journey with the paranormal, from unexplained experiences in childhood and a transformative near-death experience to discovering CE5 and developing her gifts as a Reiki Master, Sound Healer, and psychic. She also discusses her investigative work and why she has chosen to speak openly about the phenomenon to help others realize they are not alone.

Jessiy Hawthorne has experienced paranormal phenomena since childhood, including encounters with ET beings, shadow entities, and other unexplained events. These experiences inspired her lifelong exploration of consciousness, healing, and the unknown.

Today, she helps others navigate their own extraordinary experiences as a Reiki Master, Certified Sound Healer, Paranormal Investigator, and CE5 Facilitator. Jessiy is also a metal musician who brings creativity and passion to her work and life.

Websites: https://ghostlyspire.com/

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