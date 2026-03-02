Fade To Black - Jill M Jackson - March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026

Advanced Children

Jill M. Jackson shares insights from her new book about spiritually advanced children; Indigos, Crystals, Blue Rays, Rainbows, Diamonds, Goldens, and Solar Rays. She reveals who they are, their unique traits and missions, and how they’re here to anchor unity consciousness and help humanity navigate emerging technologies, including AI.

Jill M. Jackson is an internationally celebrated Psychic Channel, Spiritual Teacher, and published Author, known for her empowering work as a Soul Alchemist. Through her intuitive guidance, Jill helps clients awaken and ignite their sacred gifts, creating profound shifts in their spiritual journeys. As the author of Manifesting Your Magic in the 5D: Going Beyond the Laws of Attraction, Manifesting Your Magic in the 5D Workbook Journal, and Mississippi Medium: My Journey from Southern Baptist to Talking to the Dead, Jill’s teachings inspire students worldwide to embrace their magic, transform limiting beliefs and step into their divine purpose.

Websites: https://jillmjackson.com/

Premium Episode Download