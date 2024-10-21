Fade To Black - JK Ultra - October 23rd

October 23, 2024

UFOs, AI, And The Soul





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: JK Ultra will talk about her research in alien, UAP, and interdimensional phenomena including her own experience and how she has undergone regressions with Jeroen De Witt, Sarah Breskman Cosme, and Yvonne Smith to retrieve abduction memories. Notably, her experiences have been investigated by renowned researcher Linda Moulton Howe.

She will also discuss AI as well as exploring themes of soul, reincarnation, and soul contracts, shedding light on the deeper spiritual dimensions of existence. She also shares insights into the transformative impact of Ayahuasca journeys on consciousness.

Jennifer Carmody, also known as JK Ultra, is a burgeoning sensation with over a million social media followers. Renowned for her explorations of consciousness, spirituality, aliens, and hypnosis, she fearlessly delves into the mysteries of UAP as a UFO experiencer. Her research has caught the eye of esteemed investigators such as Linda Moulton Howe and Yvonne Smith, who have extensively studied her experiences.

https://beacons.ai/jk_ultra

https://jennifercarmody.substack.com/

