Fade To Black - Joanne DiMaggio - August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025

Soul Mate vs Cell Mate

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Joanne DiMaggio explores what “soul mate” really means—why it isn’t always romantic—and how we travel in soul groups across lifetimes. She explains how to spot a true soul mate vs. a “cell mate,” and how past-life regression can reveal deep karmic connections.

Joanne DiMaggio, MA, CHt, has pursued past‑life research, therapy, and Soul Writing for over 38 years. Active with Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. since 1987, she holds a Masters in Transpersonal Studies and Spiritual Mentor certification from Atlantic University. She is the author of seven books, a frequent conference speaker, and a guest on nearly 100 radio programs and podcasts.

https://joannedimaggio.com/

