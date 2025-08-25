Fade To Black - John B. Alexander - August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025

Government UFO Secrecy



Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John B. Alexander, Ph.D. is a retired Army colonel and author of Reality Denied and UFOs: Myths, Conspiracies, and Realities will share his insights from groundbreaking work on advanced weapons, government secrecy, and encounters with the unexplained.

John B. Alexander, Ph.D. is a retired Army colonel, author, and explorer of extraordinary phenomena. His work has taken him to all eight continents, from meeting shamans in the Amazon and Himalayas to telepathic experiments with dolphins in the Bahamas. A pioneer in consciousness studies, he has practiced psychokinesis, fire walking, and served as a founding board member of the International Remote Viewing Association and past president of IANDS. Alongside his psychic pursuits, he retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory, contributed to the Army Science Board, Council on Foreign Relations, NATO, and was a senior fellow with a DoD university. Widely honored—including induction into multiple Halls of Fame—he studied under Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and at Harvard, MIT, and UCLA. He is the author of several influential books and articles.

