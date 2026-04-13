Fade To Black - Johnson & Phifer - April 14, 2026

April 14, 2026

Bigfoot and the Paranormal

Tobe Johnson and Alicia Phifer will share how their individual experiences led to a powerful partnership exploring the crossover between Sasquatch and the paranormal. From fieldwork in places like Bluff Creek to analyzing audio, thermal, and biological evidence, they discuss the realities of living with the phenomena, the highs and lows of research, and what may lie ahead as NHI encounters continue to evolve.

Tobe Johnson is a paranormal researcher, author, and filmmaker known for exploring the connection between Sasquatch encounters and broader non-human intelligence phenomena. He is the co-producer of A Flash of Beauty: Bigfoot Revealed Parts 1 & 2, producer of the upcoming 2027 documentary Voices in The Wilderness, and the 2026 project HOWL: Secrets of Stout Grove. Tobe is also the author of The Owl Moon Lab: A Paranormal Experiment, a firsthand account examining the links between Sasquatch, UFOs, and ghost phenomena through immersive field research and personal experience.

Alicia Phifer is a paranormal researcher and experiencer focused on the crossover between Sasquatch and non-human intelligence phenomena. Combining intuitive insight with field investigation, she collaborates with Tobe Johnson to explore high-strangeness encounters and expand multidisciplinary research into the unknown.

Websites: https://www.olympicstrangedays.com/ https://www.bigfootdoc.com/

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