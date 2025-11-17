Fade To Black - Julia Mossbridge - November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025

The Disclosure Process

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Julia Mossbridge presents disclosure as an inner developmental process, explores “time jumping” as Deep Technology, discusses AI & autistic nonspeakers, the Love Revolution, and the physics of love — plus firsthand insights from SOAR and what must be done to protect gifted individuals.

Dr. Mossbridge is a cognitive neuroscientist researching precognition and exceptional human performance. She is Research Lead for The Telepathy Tapes, Senior Distinguished Fellow at FAU’s Center for the Future of AI, an Affiliate Professor at USD, founder of Mossbridge Institute, and co-founder of TILT.

Website: https://juliamossbridge.com/

