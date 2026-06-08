Fade To Black - Kaedrich Olsen - June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026

Haunted Survival

Raised in a haunted house and guided by early spiritual experiences, Kaedrich Olsen shares how a lifetime in the paranormal led to helping others navigate frightening encounters. We explore why fear and misidentification often worsen paranormal activity, how some phenomena may be human-generated, and why communication—not confrontation—can lead to powerful resolution.

Kaedrich Olsen is a renowned author, speaker, spiritual teacher, and paranormal expert with over 30 years of professional experience helping others navigate the unseen realms. From growing up in a haunted house to training in séance and channeling at a spiritualist church, Kaedrich’s path has always been intertwined with the supernatural. His work reframes the paranormal through communication, discernment, and resolution rather than sensationalism, conflict, or fear-based storytelling.

Websites: https://www.kaedrich.com/

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