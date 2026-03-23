Fade To Black - Kim Desrosiers - March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026

Precognition

Kim Desrosiers explores how subtle energy practices and heart-centered intention can open inner portals to access precognition.

Drawing from Tibetan teachings and real-world examples, she reveals how the body’s natural energetic system can be activated to receive guidance from the future showing that these intuitive channels already exist within all of us.

Kim (“Kimla”) Desrosiers, RMT, MEng, ORDM, is a Master Teacher of Subtle Energy who received Bodhisattva and Tantric vows from H.H. the 14th Dalai Lama and Nature of Mind pointing-out instructions from H.E. Kenpo Karthar Rinpoche. She bridges scientific rigor with contemplative practice, founding study and practice groups in Reiki, Dream and Sleep Yoga, the Kalachakra ("Wheel of Time") Tantra, Tummo, psychokinesis and many others. She currently teaches Subtle Energy at the Monroe Institute, on Gaia TV, and for the Psi Games, Psi Games Intensives and the Mage Initiate Program. Kim-la is an explorer and teacher, engineer, day trader, ice climber, equestrian, and mother of two.

Websites: https://www.kim-la.com/

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