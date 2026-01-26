Fade To Black - L.A. Marzulli - January 29, 2026

January 29, 2026

An Alternative History

Author and researcher L.A. Marzulli explores an alternative history and humanity’s hidden past. We investigate the mystery of the megalithic builders, the legends and evidence surrounding ancient giants, and how these anomalies challenge the accepted historical narrative. The conversation also dives into multiple facets of the UFO phenomenon, examining how ancient accounts, modern encounters, and emerging evidence may be more connected than we’ve been led to believe.

L. A. Marzulli is an author, lecturer and filmmaker. He has penned eight books including The Nephilim Trilogy which made the CBA best sellers list. He received an honorary doctorate for the series from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University. His book “On the Trail of the Nephilim: Definitive Proof of Biblical Giants” is a full color, over-sized book which uncovers startling evidence that there has been a massive cover up of what he believes are the remains of the Nephilim, the giants mentioned in the Bible! He has taken On the Trail of the Nephilim and created a film series that continues his research with interviews from people in their specific field of knowledge. Where the book left off L. A. continues his research.... and is.... On the Trail.

Websites: https://lamarzulli.net/

