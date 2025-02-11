Fade To Black - Laurie Majka - February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025

Valentine Special!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Laurie Majka explores the eternal nature of love and how it transcends even death. Sharing powerful stories of signs from the other side, Laurie discusses how our departed loved ones continue to show their presence in our lives. Featuring touching interviews with individuals who have experienced profound spiritual connections beyond the veil, this episode is a reminder that love never dies—Happy Valentine’s Day!



Laurie Majka began receiving signs from her late loved one, Mark Abrahamian—lead guitarist of Starship—after his passing in 2012. These experiences led her to believe that our loved ones remain with us, even beyond death. Her book, Signs Surround You, Love Never Dies, helps others recognize signs from their departed loved ones.



Websites:

Laurie Majka

Premium Episode Download