Fade To Black - Leela Hutchison - July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026

Contact in Chihuahuan

Leela Hutchison discusses her new book, Contact in the Chihuahuan Desert, sharing over 20 years of firsthand research into one of the world's most active UFO and paranormal hotspots. She explores remarkable encounters, unexplained phenomena, and her theory connecting the region's giant crystals to UAP and extraterrestrial activity.

Leela Hutchison is a Graduate Gemologist, from G.I.A., (Gemological Institute of America) explorer, researcher, and published author on crystals, gems and minerals.

In January 2001, Leela was on a team of the earliest explorers to enter the astonishing giant crystal caves in Naica, Mexico.

She wrote her earliest memoir detailing that exploration in 2016. Her latest book: Contact in the Chihuahuan Desert details 20 years of field research connecting the giant crystals to contact, and high strangeness which she names the E. T. Hot-zone in this massive desert surrounding the giant crystals.

Websites: https://thecrystalgiants.com/

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