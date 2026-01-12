Fade To Black - Leigh-Anne Harrison - January 15, 2026

January 15, 2026

Conscious Consulting

Leigh-Anne Harrison shares her journey from corporate leadership to conscious consulting, including her QHHT experiences, ET contact, channeling, and role in the LA Life Conscious Expo—revealing a new model of intuitive, purpose-driven leadership and aligned living.

Leigh-Anne Harrison spent 20 years in corporate construction leading teams, managing multi-million dollar projects, and earned a seat at the table — but somewhere along the way, she started to feel disconnected from herself. The harder she worked, the emptier it felt. She had achieved everything she thought she wanted, yet something inside whispered that there had to be more. She realized she was chasing achievement at the expense of alignment. That awakening became the turning point that redefined everything.

Leigh-Anne Harrison started her consulting company in late 2025, she is the founder and visionary behind Hard Hats & Heels , a premier movement for ambitious women and mission driven leaders who want to rise in their careers, into the iconic leaders they’re becoming. Leigh-Anne teaches women to magnify their impact within their organization and scale their influence without sacrificing their softness.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/hardhatsandheels_/?__d=11%2F

