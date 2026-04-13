Fade To Black - Lily Nova - April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026

NHI Contact

Lily Nova will talk about her experiences with non-human intelligence and expanded states of awareness. She shares insights on human potential, intuitive development, and the evolving nature of contact—offering a perspective that challenges reality and sparks curiosity about what lies beyond.

Lily Nova is an ET contactee, psychic intuitive, best-selling author of *Contact*, renowned astrophotographer capturing UFO phenomena, and cosmic content creator who shares galactic updates, Starseed activations, DNA meditations, and guidance for spiritual awakening on her popular YouTube channel and beyond.

WEBSITE: https://www.lilynovacontact.com/

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