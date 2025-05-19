Fade To Black - Lori Ann Spagna - Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025

Raise Your Vibration!





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Lori Spagna explores the shift from the old to the new paradigm, sharing how to raise your vibration, expand your intuition, clear karmic blocks, and align with your soul’s highest purpose. Learn how to harness energy, master manifestation, and step into the best version of yourself.

Lori Spagna is a Best-Selling Author, Spiritual Catalyst, Intuitive, Ascension Guide, and Multi-Dimensional Channel. She works with The Collective—a group of non-physical, interdimensional beings—to help heart-centered visionaries develop their intuition, master energy, and fulfill their soul’s highest purpose. Lori also shares insights from her near-death and first contact experiences, teaching how to use higher consciousness for personal and global transformation.

Website: https://lorispagna.com/

