Fade To Black - Lyle Blackburn - October 14th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Lyle Blackburn shares his research into mysterious creatures like Bigfoot and the Beast of Boggy Creek, exploring folklore, history, and modern cryptid sightings.

Lyle Blackburn is a native Texan known for his work in writing, film, and cryptid research. He is the author of several acclaimed books, including “The Beast of Boggy Creek” and “Lizard Man,” whose subject matter reflects his life-long fascination with legends and sighting reports of unknown creatures. Lyle is also a columnist for the horror magazine, Rue Morgue, and narrator/producer of documentary films including “The Mothman of Point Pleasant” and “Boggy Creek Monster.” Lyle has appeared on numerous television shows such as Monsters and Mysteries in America, Strange Evidence, and Finding Bigfoot.

http://www.lyleblackburn.com/

http://www.foukemonster.net/

https://www.youtube.com/@MonstroBizarro

