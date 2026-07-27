Fade To Black - Marc D'Antonio - July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026

UFO Propulsion

Astronomer and imaging expert Marc D'Antonio joins us for a fascinating conversation about the science behind UFO propulsion, the possibility of travel through the fifth dimension, and what the discovery of an estimated 40 billion potentially habitable worlds could mean for extraterrestrial life. Blending cutting-edge astronomy with thought-provoking theories, Marc explores where science meets the unknown and what humanity may discover next.

Marc D'Antonio has a degree in Astronomy and is the Mutual UFO Network’s (MUFON) Chief Photo/Video Analyst, host of SkyTour Radio on KGRA, and host and creator and CEO of the popular SkyTour LiveStream with Marc Dantonio. SkyTour Livestream or STLS is a group of LIVE deep sky Telescope observatories around the USA that are broadcast live on YouTube . People watch and enjoy STLS on clear nights to see the Universe LIVE in real time in seconds courtesy of the SkyTour LiveStream Remote Observatories and their research telescopes. Astronomer Marc takes them through the genesis of these objects and discusses the Universe in entertaining and engaging ways!

Marc has an extensive work history in television, discussing and investigating extraterrestrial life, appearing regularly on several networks and television series/shows on such networks as History, Discovery, Discovery Plus, Netflix, TLC and more. Currently he regularly appears on History Channel’s The Proof is Out There as their photo and video analyst.

Marc is also the CEO of FX Models, a model making and visual/special effects company specializing in digital and physical models, and organic visual effects in the film industry.

Websites: https://www.skytourlive.com/

Premium Episode Download

YT@FADETOBLACKRadio→