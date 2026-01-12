Fade To Black - Marissa Greico - January 14, 2026

January 14, 2026

Hidden Energy Codes

Marissa Greico discusses how hidden energy codes in your energy field influence how you feel, choose, and experience life. In this episode, we explore how releasing old programs through embodied awareness and energy healing restores clarity, balance, and flow so life begins meeting you halfway with more aligned relationships, opportunities, and creativity.

Host of the award-winning metaphysical show Tapping In, Marisa Grieco bridges science and spirit to make the invisible world tangible, modern, and real. A multidimensional guide, intuitive teacher, and creator of The Hidden Energy Codes, she helps you awaken your light body, clear outdated programs, and embody your original energetic blueprint.

Marisa integrates everyday life with the subtle fields of energy that shape reality, reminding you that you already hold the power to shift, heal, and create the life you desire. Through her teachings on frequency, coherence, and embodiment, she guides you to activate your inner light and align your field with the cosmos as you become the Living Light Bridge that you are.

Website: https://marisagrieco.com/

