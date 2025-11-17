Fade To Black - Masati - November 19, 2025

November 19, 2025

The NDE Reveal

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Masati dives deep into near-death experiences, what they reveal about consciousness, simulation, advanced civilizations, the nature of reality, reversing aging, and how to reach higher states of awareness naturally.

Masati is known as a teacher’s teacher, mentor’s mentor, and a global leader in frequency-based transformation. Founder of Xponential Intelligence (XI), his system and meditations have transformed millions of lives, with a podcast exceeding 2 million downloads.

Website: https://thexicode.com/

Premium Episode Download