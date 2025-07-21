Fade To Black - Michael Cremo - July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025

Forbidden Archeology





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Cremo returns to explore Extreme Human Antiquity and its connection to Forbidden Archeology. He shares why evidence of ancient modern humans is largely unknown, how mainstream science reacts, and the process of knowledge filtration. Cremo also discusses alternative theories of human origins and some of the most fascinating anomalous discoveries challenging conventional history.

Michael Cremo, known as the "forbidden archeologist," is a pioneering researcher and international expert on archeological anomalies. His bestselling book Forbidden Archeology, now in 26 languages, challenges mainstream views on human origins. Blending science with ancient Vedic wisdom, Cremo explores sacred sites worldwide, speaks at both scientific and alternative conferences, and appears on global media to advocate for a new understanding of our past. He is affiliated with the World Archeological Congress, the European Association of Archaeologists, and the Bhaktivedanta Institute.

Websites::

https://www.mcremo.com/

Premium Episode Download