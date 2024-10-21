Fade To Black - Michael Schratt - October 22nd

October 22, 2024

Crash Retrievals P2





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Schratt returns for Part 2... revealing some of the most compelling UFO crash retrieval cases in history.

Michael Schratt is a private pilot and military aerospace historian who specializes in "Mystery Aircraft" and classified propulsion systems hidden within the military-industrial complex. He has spoken at events like OSHKOSH AirVenture and has built connections with former USAF pilots, Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers with TOP SECRET clearance. Dedicated to uncovering government fraud and waste, Michael spends his time researching technical aerospace documents, conducting interviews, and visiting archives, advocating for public accountability of secretive military programs.

